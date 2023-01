Wanna go bowling with the coolest org around? Well look no further! On Friday, 1/27 from 7-9pm at Whitewood Lanes, APO will be having a bowling night to get to know you better! Cost of bowling per person is $7.50 for 1hr including shoes as per their website.





Interested in APO but can't make it to an event? Check out our website at www.techapo.org





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.