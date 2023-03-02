Artist, and Fine Arts Ph.D student, Rylee Henson's research is broadly concerned with how individuals confront mortality in their day-to-day lives. Henson often writes about symbolic immortality and its effectiveness in dealing with the underlying anxiety that comes with facing one's mortality. Recently, Henson has been more narrowly interested in illustrating the prevalence of death in popular culture.

We've Got To Go, is on exhibition at the School of Art Satellite Gallery (1108 5th St. Lubbock, Texas 79401) from 6:00-9:00 p.m. during the February 2023 First Friday Art Trail. Posted:

2/1/2023



Dani Marshall



danielle.marshall@ttu.edu



School of Art



6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

2/3/2023



School of Art Satellite Gallery (1108 5th St. Lubbock, TX 79401)



Arts & Entertainment


