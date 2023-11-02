TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Texas Tech Men's Rugby Club V.S Baylor Rugby

Texas Tech Men's Rugby strives to be the best rugby team in the nation. Our goal is to Learn, Teach, and Honor the game of Rugby while competing on a National Collegiate Level. 


This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
1/26/2023

Originator:
Frank Guzman

Email:
Frank.Guzman@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 2/11/2023

Location:
Urbanovsky Field

Categories