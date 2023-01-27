TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Student Counseling Center will be hosting a weekly Expressive Arts Group that is designed to help students process their week and emotions through creative mediums such as painting, sculpting, and drumming.  Group will occur on Thursdays from 1:00 to 2:30 at the SCC.  You must have a group screening prior to attending.  To schedule a screening or gain more information contact  mary.lauren.taylor@ttu.edu. 
1/27/2023

Mary Taylor

Mary.Lauren.Taylor@ttu.edu

Student Counseling Center


