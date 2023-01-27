|
The Student Counseling Center will be hosting a weekly Expressive Arts Group that is designed to help students process their week and emotions through creative mediums such as painting, sculpting, and drumming. Group will occur on Thursdays from 1:00 to 2:30 at the SCC. You must have a group screening prior to attending. To schedule a screening or gain more information contact mary.lauren.taylor@ttu.edu.
1/27/2023
Mary Taylor
Mary.Lauren.Taylor@ttu.edu
Student Counseling Center
