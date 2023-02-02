Weekly Events with Sigma Delta Pi!

Sigma Delta Pi is a National Spanish Honor Society. Texas Tech's chapter (Chapter Alpha Phi) has received numerous awards over the years for excellence. We invite you to participate in our events and learn more about the culture of the Spanish-speaking world. To join us on TechConnect, follow this link (or go to TechConnect and search for Sigma Delta Pi). Then, click the blue "Join" button at the top of the page. It's that easy! We hope to see you at our next meeting!

