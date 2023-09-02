Join us for oureducational session of the semester, Home for the Holidays, as we explore the effects of family, work, and society on the LGBTQIA community.





For those who complete two or more trainings, you will be awarded unique merch from the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement to show your continued engagement in education and allyship!





We welcome all allies and members of the LGBTQIA community to come to these events. Future sessions include:





Current Policy & Impacts, March 9th

Advanced Active Allyship, April 13th



