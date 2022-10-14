Interested in becoming a declared dance major or minor in Fall 2023? The deadline to apply for the dance program for the 2023-2024 academic year is this Friday, February 3rd.





The Texas Tech University School of Theatre & Dance offers the following degrees:

BFA in Dance (focus on performance and choreography, can allow for a minor)

BA in Dance (generalized dance degree that requires a minor; great for future educators)

Minor in Dance (for students interested in staying active in dance while working towards their major)

MA in Dance degree (mostly online program geared towards working professionals with heavier summer courses loads).

Our programs provide students with a rigorous yet accessible curriculum, opportunities for engagement with dance in a variety of? contexts, and a supportive, student-centered learning environment. By integrating the practical and the theoretical, the program serves as a vital force in the cultural and intellectual life of society. The program is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD). Scholarships are available.

To be considered for admission into the Dance degree program, prospective students must submit an online application to Texas Tech through ApplyTexas. They must also audition for the program. Click here to access the audition page.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/raiderconnect/ Before auditioning, applicants must register online with RaiderConnect (), which will require uploading your resume, headshot, technique videos (for virtual auditioners only), 1-minute solo, and written composition about your choice of desired degree plan.

To attend the on-campus audition held Saturday, February 11, 2023 , you must complete and submit your RaiderConnect application by this Friday, February 3, 2023 .

Prospective students may submit a virtual audition instead of attending the in-person audition. There are two deadlines for virtual auditions : October 14, 2022 and February 3, 2023 .

The deadline to apply for departmental scholarships is February 3, 2023 . Click here to access the scholarship form.

The TTU Dance program will host two College Day events that are free for high school students. High school students interested in pursuing dance in college are invited to spend a day in the life of a Texas Tech Dance major! Visiting students will take and observe classes, see student work, attend an information session about our major and minor programs, and mingle with our current dance students. Students can also take a guided tour of our facilities and campus. These events will be offered on Friday, October 7, 2022, and Friday, April 7, 2023. Registration is required: https://forms.office.com/r/sFqahaQWJt

BFA vs BA: WHICH IS RIGHT FOR YOU?

The School of Theatre & Dance offers two undergraduate degrees in Dance: the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA).

Both degree programs require ballet, contemporary, jazz, choreography, dance history, and dance theory & criticism. The BFA additionally requires courses in repertory, theatrical direction and design, and choreographic research.

If you aspire to become a dance educator , studio owner or dance -related medical specialist , consider the BA degree to provide a comprehensive study of dance that deepens and enriches your overall academic experience.

If your goal is to prepare for creative work at the professional level – as a performer , choreographer , or in some other role, the BFA degree may be right for you.

For more information about our academic programs, faculty, productions, student life and more, visit www.dance.ttu.edu or contact Kyla Olson (kyla.olson@ttu.edu). We hope your students consider Texas Tech University as an option for their collegiate plans.