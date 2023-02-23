The 2022-2023 staff performance evaluation cycle will soon close. Staff employees are to be evaluated for the period from March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023. Supervisors are provided the period from March 1 through April 15 to complete staff performance evaluations and meet with their employees to go over the report. Evaluations will be due to Human Resources no later than April 15, 2023.

Use of the electronic Performance Management (ePM) system is required for all staff performance evaluations. Exceptions are made only where the supervisor is not a TTU employee.

We are offering ePM training classes for those who are new to the system or would like to have a refresher on its use. Users may log in to Cornerstone to view class dates and sign up for training. In addition, the Supervisors Guide to using ePM and several short training videos may be found at the Managers and Supervisors tab on the Human Resources web page.





Please contact Talent Management at 742-3650 with questions.