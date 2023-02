Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and his “Country On Tour” concert comes to Lubbock Thursday, July 27 with special guests Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke, and Tyler Braden.





Pre-sale tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10am Thursday, February 2, 2023 through 10pm Thursday, February 2, 2023.





Click HERE and go to ‘Venue Presale’