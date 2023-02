On Feb. 3rd at 7pm, APO is having its first (of 2) pledge ceremonies! If you miss the first one, that's completely alright! Just come to our next one on Feb. 10th at 7pm at the SUB (room TBD). Interested in learning more on what APO is all about? Then check out our website and reach out to us at www.techapo.org





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.