Formed in 1977, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band are the pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement and are referred to as the brass band equivalent of Duke Ellington. Their unique sound has allowed the Dirty Dozen to tour across 5 continents and more than 30 countries, record 12 studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones.

They have been featured guests both in the studio and on stage with artists including Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Dave Matthews Band, The Black Crowes and many others. "The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is arguably the most influential ensemble to emerge in New Orleans over the last 25 years. Its sway on the brass band scene has been staggering, spawning bands like the ReBirth, New Birth, Hot 8, Li'l Rascals, Soul Rebels and just about ever other young brass ensemble presently performing." Offbeat Magazine recognized the band with its Lifetime Achievement in Music Award in 2021, which was accepted by original members such as trumpeter and vocalist Gregory Davis, tenor saxophonist Kevin Harris, sousaphonist Kirk Joseph, baritone saxophonist Roger Lewis; and drummer Julian Addison, guitarist Takashi Shimmura and trombonist TJ Norris.

WHAT: Dirty Dozen Brass Band

WHEN: Febr.1., Wednesday, 7-8:30 PM (no intermission)

WHERE: Allen Theatre, Student Union Bldg on the Texas Tech campus (1502 Akron Ave)

TIX: $20 general admission; free for TTU student (present your valid TTU IDs at the SUB east info desk for a ticket)

PARKING: Parking for the event is complimentary in R03 (the Library lot), R11 (the Band lot), R07 (the Administration Building lot), and R13 (the Visitor lot) for the event.

MORE: Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @ttupresidentialseries or Twitter @TTU_PLPS to stay connected! www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu

ABOUT PLPS: The Presidential Lecture & Performance Series provides engaging entertainment and learning opportunities for the Texas Tech University and Lubbock communities. The series honors the rich heritage of the South Plains while encompassing talent from around the world through enriching events such as lectures, modern dance, theater, and concerts. Housed within the Office of the President, the series aims to create a cultural impact accessible to all.