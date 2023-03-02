International students at Texas Tech (undergraduate or graduate) who have taken a synchronous online class conducted on video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, etc. are needed in a paid research study on their experience with online learning.

$5 Amazon e-gift card for your participation within 3-5 days of completing the survey. You are asked to complete an online survey , which should take around 15 minutes. You will receive acard for your participation within 3-5 days of completing the





At the end of the online survey, you will be asked if you want to participate in the follow-up rounds of the study—1) a 30-minute interview 2) a 45-minute observation 3) a one-hour focus group. If you agree, the researcher will email you to discuss your availability. All three rounds will be conducted over Zoom.





For each round you participate, you will receive a $10 Amazon or Starbucks e-gift card (total $30) for sharing your valuable insights on online learning. These gift cards will be emailed to you within 3-5 days of completing each of the three rounds.





The study is being run by Dr. Jason Tham and Ms. Meghalee Das from the Department of English at Texas Tech University. If you have questions, you can email Meghalee at Meghalee.Das@ttu.edu. Texas Tech University also has an Institutional Review Board that protects the rights of people who participate in research. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.



