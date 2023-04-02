We sincerely invite you to participate at the 2023 Chinese Lantern Festival to celebrate the 2023 Chinese New Year. It will be held at 10 am-12pm this Saturday (Feb. 4th) in ICC (601 Indiana Ave) . It’s a free event and open to the public. You are welcome to play games and appreciate the Chinese tradition in 11 cultural stations! The cultural stations are making Chinese lanterns, making Chinese paper dragons, pitch-pot, Gong game, magnet fishing and Chinese color, whack a mole and Chinese greeting, Chinese character and zodiac tattoo, Chinese calligraphy, chopsticks game, lantern riddles in Chinese and English, photo booth with props and Panda mascot, etc. Posted:

2/2/2023



