Do you struggle with social anxiety? Learn coping skills to self-regulate.
The Texas Tech University Student Counseling Center is offering a support group for students struggling with social anxiety. Build Your Social Confidence is an immersive group experience with activities and support for socially anxious students. The group will meet on Thursdays from 1:00 to 2:30 in room 100 of the Student Wellness Center.  If you are interested in learning more about this growth opportunity, please email greg.johnston@ttu.edu or rob.wozniak@ttu.edu or call the Student Counseling Center at (806) 742-3674.
Posted:
2/13/2023

Originator:
Greg Johnston

Email:
greg.johnston@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Counseling Center

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 2/23/2023

Location:
Room 100, Student Wellness Center

