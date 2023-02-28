Are you interested in Yoga and want to expand your knowledge to become a nationally recognized Yoga Teacher? The Fitness and Wellness department within Texas Tech University Recreation is partnered with Online Yoga School to offer prep courses through the Raider Fitness Institute to students, staff, and alumni of Texas Tech University. You will not only receive a national certification, but several hours of hands-on experience and additional training focused on subjects like ayurvedic health, chair yoga, and all of the basic information to lead a Yoga class with confidence!

Please check out

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/urec/fitwell/raiderfitnessinstitute.php

for more information and registration, or e-mail

shelby.bentley@ttu.edu

for any questions or concerns.