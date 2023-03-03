Rape Aggression Defense, or R.A.D., is Texas Tech's self-defense training that is open to all female-identifying students. This program consists of two day sessions including a lecture and activity portion. You must attend both sessions to complete the program. The courses are led by certified instructors through R.A.D. Systems. This two-day training is $10 and is charged through Texas Tech's ebill.

Open sessions are available to all community members who identify as female. Closed sessions are available to TTU female-identifying students only. These trainings fill up on a first-come, first-serve basis with priority given to female-identifying TTU students during open sessions.

To learn more about R.A.D., or to discuss scheduling a private training for your student organization, email RISE@ttu.edu or visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/rad.php .