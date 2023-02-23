Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents DANCETECH 2023, an engaging evening of choreography by TTU Dance faculty and guest artist Jason Samuels Smith.

Performances will be held March 2-4 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex. There is a FREE student preview performance on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday & Friday; 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets for are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).





For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.