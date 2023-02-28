TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE TONIGHT! Preview Performance of DanceTech 2023

Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents DANCETECH 2023, an engaging evening of choreography by TTU Dance faculty and guest artist Jason Samuels Smith.

 

There is a FREE student preview performance on Tuesday, February 28. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.


For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.
Posted:
2/28/2023

Originator:
Cory Norman

Email:
cory.norman@ttu.edu

Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/28/2023

Location:
Charles E Maedgen, Jr. Theatre

