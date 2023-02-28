Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents DANCETECH 2023, an engaging evening of choreography by TTU Dance faculty and guest artist Jason Samuels Smith.

There is a FREE student preview performance on Tuesday, February 28. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.





For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.