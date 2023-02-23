Ahmed Ozsever: Wind River

SRO Photo Gallery

SRO Photo Gallery February 15 - April 2, 2023

Wind River is a collection of traces of human intervention upon, and interaction with land. The series features photographs of every remnant of the controlled burns that were part of a restoration initiative along the Wind River in Colorado. The circular scars allude to clocks and sundials cradled within old growth forest. The images were taken from comparable vantage points throughout the adjacent hiking trail. Therefore, the relative terrain and distance from the trail underscore the composition of the images. They simultaneously index of the deep timeline of the natural landscape, and more immediate timelines of human exploration, and intentional renewal.The photographs have been printed as duotone images and progress from extremely low contrast to high contrast.

More at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/art/landmark-arts/SRO_Photo_Gallery/index.php.

Posted:

2/23/2023



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2023



Location:

Art Building SRO Photo Gallery



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

