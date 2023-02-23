Betting on the Sun
Curated by Bethany Springer
Art Building Landmark Gallery
February 16 - April 16, 2023
Betting on the Sun, a contemporary sculpture exhibition, The exhibition features works by nine regional artists including: Ellen Babcock (Albuquerque, NM), Leticia Bajuyo (Norman, OK), Pedram Baldari (Denton, TX), Nooshin Hakim Javadi (South Bend, IN), Autumn Knight (Houston, TX), Billy Joe Miller (Albuquerque, NM), Joshua Mintz (New Orleans, LA), Gretchen Marie Schaefer (Denver, CO), and Nicole Wilson (Fayetteville, AR).
This exhibition is presented in conjunction with the 2023 Texas Sculpture Symposium taking place March 24-25, 2023.