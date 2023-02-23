TTU HomeTechAnnounce

"Betting on the Sun" Sculpture Exhibit in the Art Building

Betting on the Sun
Curated by Bethany Springer
Art Building Landmark Gallery
February 16 - April 16, 2023

Betting on the Sun, a contemporary sculpture exhibition, The exhibition features works by nine regional artists including: Ellen Babcock (Albuquerque, NM), Leticia Bajuyo (Norman, OK), Pedram Baldari (Denton, TX), Nooshin Hakim Javadi (South Bend, IN), Autumn Knight (Houston, TX), Billy Joe Miller (Albuquerque, NM), Joshua Mintz (New Orleans, LA), Gretchen Marie Schaefer (Denver, CO), and Nicole Wilson (Fayetteville, AR).

This exhibition is presented in conjunction with the 2023 Texas Sculpture Symposium taking place March 24-25, 2023.
2/23/2023

Jose Arredondo

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu

School of Art

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/23/2023

Landmark Gallery, School of Art

