Betting on the Sun

Curated by Bethany Springer

Art Building Landmark Gallery

February 16 - April 16, 2023

Betting on the Sun, a contemporary sculpture exhibition, The exhibition features works by nine regional artists including: Ellen Babcock (Albuquerque, NM), Leticia Bajuyo (Norman, OK), Pedram Baldari (Denton, TX), Nooshin Hakim Javadi (South Bend, IN), Autumn Knight (Houston, TX), Billy Joe Miller (Albuquerque, NM), Joshua Mintz (New Orleans, LA), Gretchen Marie Schaefer (Denver, CO), and Nicole Wilson (Fayetteville, AR).

This exhibition is presented in conjunction with the 2023 Texas Sculpture Symposium taking place March 24-25, 2023.



