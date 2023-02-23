TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Art of Seeing at the Museum of TTU
Join us at the Museum of TTU for Art of Seeing!
Science proves art is good for us, but do you find yourself saying "I just don't get it"? The Museum at Texas Tech gets YOU! Art is how you look at it, literally. Let the Helen DeVitt Jones Curator of Art Tracee Robertson show you an easy and rewarding way to look closely at works of art and find meaning personal to you. In the process, you'll build observation and communication skills and learn more about yourself.
Space is Limited! Reserve your spot today.
Tracee.robertson@ttu.edu or 806-834-8668
Posted:
2/22/2023

Originator:
Laura Ray

Email:
Laura.Ray@ttu.edu

Department:
Museum

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/23/2023

Location:
Talkington Gallery of Art at the Museum

