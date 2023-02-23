Join us at the Museum of TTU for Art of Seeing! Science proves art is good for us, but do you find yourself saying "I just don't get it"? The Museum at Texas Tech gets YOU! Art is how you look at it, literally. Let the Helen DeVitt Jones Curator of Art Tracee Robertson show you an easy and rewarding way to look closely at works of art and find meaning personal to you. In the process, you'll build observation and communication skills and learn more about yourself. Space is Limited!Reserve your spot today. Tracee.robertson@ttu.edu or 806-834-8668 Posted:

2/22/2023



Laura Ray



Laura.Ray@ttu.edu



Museum



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2023



Talkington Gallery of Art at the Museum



Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

