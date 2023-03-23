The Come and See programs at the Museum of Texas Tech University offer a look into the massive closet that is the museum's Clothing and Textile collection. The collection totals more than 33,000 items.

Dr. Marian Ann Montgomery, clothing and textiles curator, shows 20–30 different objects at each Come and See program. From clothing to quilts and embroidered pieces, each object tells the story of the women and men who wore the clothing, hats and shoes.

Each program is offered on Thursday and Saturday, so select the day that is best for you.

Come and See is held in the Helen DeVitt-Jones Auditorium at the Museum. Entry is through the west doors. Parking and programs are free, but RSVP is requested to ensure a seat.

To RSVP, or for more information, contact marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu.