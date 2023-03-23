The last Come and See events for the Spring will be March 23 and 25, 10:30 a.m. - Noon in the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium. The focus will be finery for the Kentucky Derby and Spring Socials. It wouldn’t be a Derby without the hats, so there will also be some lovely examples to show you.

Additionally, attendees to ride along virtually with the curator as Clothing and Textiles Curator Dr. Marian Ann Montgomery visits a donor and make an important decision about an acquisition.

The Come and See programs are on Thursday and Saturday and are identical, they are free and run 10:30 to noon each day in the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium, off the west entrance to the museum.To RSVP, or for more information, contact marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu.