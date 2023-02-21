The

is looking for judges to help support the upcoming

robotics championship competitions in the Lubbock area.

In

, teams of high school and middle school students design, build, wire, program, and market a robot to participate in a yearly themed robot game, in order to score points and earn awards in hopes of advancing to the next level of competition!





Judges interview robotics teams to determine award assignments for the competition. There are two Lubbock tournament events in need of judges. Winning teams from these events will advance to the West Texas regional championship where the best of Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland, El Paso, Abilene, and San Angelo will compete to earn a spot at the state and world championship. Regional championship is also in Lubbock and is in need of judges!





Robotics experience is not required, and we encourage judges of different backgrounds and skill sets to sign-up!





Dates & Locations: