Landmark Arts in the Texas Tech University School of Art proudly presents Betting on the Sun, an exhibition of contemporary sculpture curated by Bethany Springer. The exhibition will be presented in the Landmark Gallery From February 16 through April 16, 2023, This exhibition is presented in conjunction with the 2023 Texas Sculpture Symposium taking place March 24-25, 2023.





Betting on the Sun, a contemporary sculpture exhibition, features works by nine regional artists including: Ellen Babcock (Albuquerque, NM) Leticia Bajuyo (Norman, OK), Pedram Baldari (Denton, TX), Nooshin Hakim Javadi (South Bend, IN), Autumn Knight (Houston, TX), Billy Joe Miller (Albuquerque, NM), Joshua Mintz (New Orleans, LA) Gretchen Marie Schaefer (Denver, CO), and Nicole Wilson ( Fayetteville, AR).





Says Springer about the artists selected, "The artists and collaborative teams selected for this exhibition acknowledge and utilize facets of the historically bounded category of sculpture yet are not easily classified. There work suggests an infinite malleability - a demonstration of elasticity and heterogeneity described by Rosalind Krauss in the seminal "Sculpture in the Expanded Field" - while signaling a new era of logical rooted in survival."





Bethany Springer is an Associate Professor in Sculpture + Experimental Media at the University of Arkansas. Springer is the recipient of a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant, Individual Fellowships from the Arkansas and Iowa Arts Councils, and a Community Research Award from the UA Community and Family Institute. Springer's installations have been exhibited at venues including the Delaware Contemporary, 21C Museum Hotel, Maryland Art Place (MAP), Boston Center for the Arts and Design, and numerous other venues, including, most recently as a contributor to the Personal Structures exhibition at the 2022 Venice Art Biennale.





The reception for the exhibition on Saturday, March 25th will conclude the proceedings of the two-day Texas Sculpture Symposium. Exhibition details can be found at the Landmark Arts website. Details about the Sculpture Symposium, including registration form, Symposium Schedule, and hotel can be found online here.

















Landmark Arts Exhibitions and Speakers Programs are generously supported by a grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administrated through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.