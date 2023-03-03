The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple online educational event on Friday, March 3, 2pm – 4pm (CT). TTU has built a strong and strategic partnership with Apple, offering the TTU community substantial discounts on Mac computers, Apple software, and select accessories.

Professionals from Apple will present on the following topics this spring:

Existing Product Updates and Associated Roadmap

Highlights of New Products, Features, & Services

Security Features

Engage with Apple: Questions & Answers

Event Details

Date: Friday, March 3

2pm – 4pm (CT) Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.

Note on Apple Purchases: The TTU Community may now make these purchases through our Campus Bookstore, by visiting https://www.depts.ttu.edu/bookstore/ or stopping by the store at the Student Union Building. Apple generously extends this discount to the TTU Community for personal purchases on items such as iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones, allowing for customization and personalization.