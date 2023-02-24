Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi will have a Distinguished Lecture titled “Lxs otrxs: La presencia y representación africana y afrodescendiente en la literatura española” (The Others: The African and Afro-descendant Presence and Representation in Spanish Literature") in celebration of Black History Month. The speaker will be Dr. Eva María Copeland, Associate Professor of Spanish at Dickinson College, Pennsylvania. Dr. Copeland’s research focuses on questions of race, sexuality, gender, and national identity in the cultural production of 19th-21st century Spain with a postcolonial and transatlantic emphasis. She has published essays on gender and national identity in the work of 19th century Spanish writers Benito Pérez Galdós and Eduardo López Bago. Her work also encompasses recent texts written by Afro-Spanish authors. For more information, contact Dr. Comfort Pratt, chapter advisor, at c.pratt@ttu.edu.





