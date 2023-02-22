Jelly Roll will be taking the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday, August 29 with special guests Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers.

After dominating Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks - ultimately breaking the record of most weeks spent at No. 1 - with his single, “Son Of A Sinner,” multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll announced Feb. 20 his 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour.