Dr. Andrew Donnelly (Assistant Professor of History, Texas A&M University-Commerce) will give a talk on his research on monastic dining in the ancient world titled, " Talk: Display, Dietary Practice, and Disgusting Meals: Assessing Performative Dining in Monastic Contexts ." The talk is sponsored by the Archaeological Institute of America Lubbock Society and Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures.

5:30 PM - 6:45 PM

3/2/2023



AGED 00102



