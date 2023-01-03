|
Opening March 1st, Student Organizations can begin completing mandatory compliance requirements for the 2023-2024 academic year. Mandatory requirements include: Student Org Leader Orientation (SOLO), Student Org Re-Registration, Student Org Risk Management Training. Student organization compliance measures should be completed by organization presidents. Student organization compliance requirements should be completed between March 1, 2023 and the first day of fall classes (August 24, 2023). Please utilize the Student Involvement website to begin required compliance measures. Contact studentorgs@ttu.edu with questions, or call 806-742-5433.
|Posted:
3/1/2023
Originator:
Emily Warren
Email:
Emily.Warren@ttu.edu
Department:
Campus Life
Time: 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 3/1/2023
Location:
Student Involvement Website
