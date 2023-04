On Thursday, April 27, 2023, the Length of Service Awards Ceremony will be honoring employees who have dedicated 15 or more years of service to Texas Tech University. The ceremony will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Red Raider Ballroom in the SUB.



If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at 806-834-3245.



We look forward to honoring those who have dedicated their time to Texas Tech!