To become a Secret Shopper you:

• Must be a TTU student that lives off campus; faculty and staff are not eligible

• CANNOT have any type of Dining Plan (on-campus, Commuter, Faculty/Staff, etc.)

• Must be willing to dine on campus at least once a week at ALL Hospitality Services locations for the entire spring 2023 semester.

• Be willing to submit a detailed anonymous survey about your dining experience within 24 hours of your visit.





If you are interested, or have questions, please email Dee Nguyen at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu

