The total time will be 30 minutes. Walk-ins are welcome on Wednesdays 12-4pm or Fridays 11-3pm. Appointments are available and encouraged. Location: Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism Main Library Rm 305.



Upon completion, all participants will receive a $10 Amazon gift card! The Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism is conducting a study over emotion and cognition in active video game play using fNIR (Functional near-infrared spectroscopy) and eye tracking technology. Participants will play a video game while wearing an fNIR headband or while sitting in front of an eye tracker.fNIR headbands track brain activity by measuring the changes in levels of oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in the frontal lobeUpon completion, all participants will receive a $10 Amazon gift card!

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

3/2/2023



Originator:

Brianna Sanchez



Email:

Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism





Categories

Research

