Have you tried Japanese and Korean food? Do you like free food/drink? We offer free Japanese green tea, green tea latte, Korean Kimchi, and dumplings at the SUB speech area on Mar 1st between 11am-1pm! We will demonstrate the tea ceremony and Kimchi making too!

Posted:

3/1/2023



Originator:

Reina Tanimoto



Email:

Reina.Tanimoto@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/1/2023



Location:

SUB speech area (Between SUB and Library)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental