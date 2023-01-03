TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Chinese Tea House
In this week’s Chinese Tea House we will be learning about a current Chinese makeup trend from teacher Hsiao. If you’d like to learn along side us, you are more than welcome to bring your own makeup! We will be having tea for y’all to drink, and no matter your Chinese proficiency if you’d like to learn or practice your Chinese we are more than happy to help you!
3/1/2023

Ruth Valdez

ruthvald@ttu.edu

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/1/2023

Location:
CMLL 101

