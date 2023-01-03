|
In this week’s Chinese Tea House we will be learning about a current Chinese makeup trend from teacher Hsiao. If you’d like to learn along side us, you are more than welcome to bring your own makeup! We will be having tea for y’all to drink, and no matter your Chinese proficiency if you’d like to learn or practice your Chinese we are more than happy to help you!
|Posted:
3/1/2023
Originator:
Ruth Valdez
Email:
ruthvald@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/1/2023
Location:
CMLL 101
Categories