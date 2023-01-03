The TTU Office of the CIO is sharing the following information from the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR):





Texas Government Code Section 2054.52002 directs the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to establish the Texas Volunteer Incident Response Team (VIRT) to provide rapid incident response assistance to participating entities impacted by a cybersecurity event.





The Texas VIRT is comprised of volunteers with expertise addressing cybersecurity events that supports Texas agencies, institutions of higher education, and local government organizations to respond to significant cybersecurity events.





VIRT volunteers serve under the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)’s direction and have the opportunity to use their cybersecurity expertise to support Texas entities throughout the state.





A volunteer may receive reimbursement for actual and necessary travel and living expenses incurred while on an authorized VIRT deployment. For additional information about the VIRT, including information on how to volunteer, please visit https://dir.texas.gov/information-security/cybersecurity-incident-management-and-reporting/texas-volunteer-incident



