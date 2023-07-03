Lt. Col. Olga Custodio, USAF (Ret.) relentlessly pursued her dream of becoming a pilot, despite opposition. Through sheer determination and hard work, she eventually became a commissioned military officer and female military aviation pioneer. She served in the U.S. Air Force for twenty-four years before transitioning into the U.S. Force Reserves and becoming the first Latina commercial pilot for American Airlines.

Today, she is a speaker and community leader. She also works with several nonprofit organizations that advocate for females and other students from underserved communities to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.