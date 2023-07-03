Lt. Col. Olga Custodio, USAF (Ret.) relentlessly pursued her dream of becoming a pilot, despite opposition. Through sheer determination and hard work, she eventually became a commissioned military officer and female military aviation pioneer. She served in the U.S. Air Force for twenty-four years before transitioning into the U.S. Force Reserves and becoming the first Latina commercial pilot for American Airlines.
Today, she is a speaker and community leader. She also works with several nonprofit organizations that advocate for females and other students from underserved communities to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.
Lt. Col Custodio will share her experiences and expertise as part of the Hispanic/LatinX Lecture Series on Tuesday, March 7th. There will be a reception at 6:00 p.m. prior to the lecture at 7:00 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. For more information visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/HLLS/index.php or call 806-742-7025.