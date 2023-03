Central Warehouse - Grantham 608 N. Knoxville Ave. Lubbock, TX 79415

Central Warehouse will be moving from the Physical Plant to the Grantham Building. Operations of Central Warehouse at the new location will begin Monday, 6 March 2023:





Hours and deliveries will remain the same. Our hours are:

745AM - 1145AM, 1245PM-445PM (Freight deliveries end at 445PM)

For pickups, purchases, and deliveries, the above address will need to be used. Please reach out to us at:

Central.Warehouse@ttu.edu