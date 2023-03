Join Raider Red's Food Pantry in kicking off Nutrition Week. We will be hosting a blind taste test challenge in the Free Speech Area at the Sub on Monday, March 6th. Don't forget to check our social media for other nutritious activities during the week @raiderredsfoodpantry

Posted:

3/3/2023



Originator:

Sam LaRaia



Email:

slaraia@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 3/6/2023



Location:

Free Speech Area @ the Sub



Categories

Arts & Entertainment