TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Car Clinic - Wednesday, March 8th


Transportation & Parking Services will be hosting their spring Car Clinic on Wednesday, March 8th from 10:30am - 1:30pm in the C16 parking lot (located in Commuter West near the television tower). 

Come enjoy free hot dogs, chips, and drinks while you have your vehicle inspected by professional mechanics (Scott's Complete Car Care) for free! All attendees will also be entered to win an E-Permit for the upcoming academic year!

For more information, visit the following link to our website: 

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/Resources/TPSHelps/FreeCarClinic.php  

We hope to see you there!
Posted:
3/2/2023

Originator:
Kendall Corman

Email:
kcorman@ttu.edu

Department:
Transportation and Parking Svc

Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 3/8/2023

Location:
C16 Parking Lot (Located in Commuter West near the television tower)

Categories