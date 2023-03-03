TOSM staff will perform database maintenance on Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 am until approximately 1:00 pm Central time. During this time, the production Banner database, all production Banner Enterprise applications, and all production applications utilizing the Banner database will be unavailable. This includes, but is not limited to, the following: Raiderlink

Cognos

Student Registration

Banner Admin

Employee Self-Service

Faculty Self-Service

Student Self-Service

Banner 8.x SSB

*.apps.texastech.edu

banapps.texastech.edu

Appworx If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

3/3/2023



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Banner News and Tips for Students

Banner News and Tips for Employees

