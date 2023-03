Drop-in for a self-guided archaeological adventure!

Identify ancient tools... decide how the tools were used. Recover archaeological evidence... excavation. Hunt like a paleoindian.... use an ATLATL. Layer the Landmark... discover stratigraphy.

This come and go event is designed for children ages 5-10. Child care is not provided.

Dates: March 16 - March 18 Times: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm each day

Admission is FREE!

Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/16/2023



Location:

Lubbock Lake Landmark



