Welcome to the exciting world of Social Media Analytics! In our digital age, social media platforms have become an integral part of our daily lives. The immense amount of data generated from these platforms (often referred to as “Big Data”) presents a goldmine of valuable insights waiting to be discovered.





PCOM 4301/PCOM 6315, offered in Summer Session 1 to both graduate and undergraduate students, provides an in-depth exploration of Social Media Analytics, which has become an essential skill for understanding the impact of social media on our daily lives.





Students will learn the concepts and characteristics of social media analytics, as well as the effective tools for working with the vast amounts of data generated by social media platforms. Through hands-on practice analyzing social media data, students will learn how to retrieve, clean, analyze, interpret, and visualize data, as well as gain valuable insights into the spread of rumors on social media. This course prepares students to become proficient in Social Media Analytics, a critical skill in today's data-driven world. By the end of this course, you will have gained a solid understanding of the key concepts and characteristics of social media analytics, as well as the ability to use various effective tools to conduct analyses.