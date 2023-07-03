TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Tutors Needed (Science and Spanish)
Upward Bound Math & Science, an educational program for low-income and first-generation college-bound high school students, is currently hiring virtual tutors for the academic year. We currently have openings in Science and Spanish.

As a tutor for Upward Bound, you will have the opportunity to work with motivated high school students, providing academic support on various topics. You will also assist students with college preparation, including test-taking strategies, essay writing, and scholarship applications.

We are looking for individuals who are passionate about education and have experience working with high school students. Selected candidates must be available to provide services to students Monday – Thursday from 4:30pm to 9:00pm.

Apply Now: Tutor - Upward Bound Math & Science | TRIO - Upward Bound Math & Science | Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | TTU
Posted:
3/7/2023

Originator:
Sarah Jean Mary

Email:
Sarah.Jean-Mary@ttu.edu

Department:
PI Jade Silva Tovar


