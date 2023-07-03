Attention all students!





We are currently seeking a student assistant to join our team!





As a student assistant, you will have the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while working in a collaborative and supportive environment.





Responsibilities will include assisting with administrative tasks such as data entry, file management, scheduling appointments, designing brochures/flyers, updating websites, and greeting schools and community partners.





The ideal candidate should be organized, detail-oriented, and tech-savvy. K-12 experience is a +. This is a part-time, paid position that will work around your academic schedule. Work Study Preferred









If you are interested in applying for this position, please send your resume and a brief cover letter to sarah.jean-mary@ttu.edu.



