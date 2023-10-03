Hey Red Raiders! Would you like the opportunity to educate your peers about what resources are available to them? Title IX Ambassadors assist the Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct in spreading awareness and education throughout Texas Tech campus. Within this position, you will give presentations, table, and attend events. There is no background knowledge or experience necessary, but interests in public speaking, civil rights, and peer education will be helpful in this role. Apply today!





Please reach out to Autumn Rangel aurangel@ttu.edu and CC Alex Faris alfaris@ttu.edu with any questions!





Applications Due March 10th and 11:59PM





Application: https://forms.office.com/r/vnHsGBM0Kb