Texas Tech University Policy OP 63.08 Property Management requires that a complete physical inventory be conducted and certified annually. The certifications for departmental inventories processed through the Property Inventory System are due by June 30, 2023

Email notices will begin April 1st and will be sent to all department Property Custodians and Delegates. Notices will be sent until the departments’ inventory certifications are complete. Please make sure any custodian updates needed are sent to Property Management and that any delegate updates are processed in the Property Inventory System before April 1.

Do not wait until June 30 to begin certifying departmental inventory. Sufficient time is needed to thoroughly complete the certification process that includes the following:

· Physically verify inventory tags are attached and visible

· Verify asset serial number, location, and condition are in the Property Inventory System

· Complete all pending inventory transfers in the Property Inventory System

· Report items missing to Property Management through the Property Inventory System

· Report items found previously reported missing through the Property Inventory System

· Off-campus equipment with location of “Remote inventory” or equipment in restricted areas may be verified by photo. Save photos in the Property Inventory System.

· Temporary Use of Property Authorization form must be on file for any asset off campus or assets that are moved on and off campus on a regular basis

· Items no longer in use should be sent to Surplus

The above steps must be completed before submitting the certification. Certifications submitted with missing serial numbers or locations will be returned to the department for completion. To help expedite this process utilize the Missing Information Report in the Property Inventory System. Instructions for running the report and how to make changes may be found in the Property Inventory System Guide linked below.