TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Calling all faculty! Win a $2,500 grant through the Faculty C-Startup Program!

The Texas Tech Innovation Hub is looking for faculty to become ambassadors for innovation and entrepreneurship in ANY department or college within the Texas Tech University System. The Faculty C-Startup Program empowers these ambassadors by providing a $2,500 grant to support entrepreneurial education. 

To be eligible, you must be Texas Tech System faculty with a course offered a minimum of once per year. Apply by submitting the course syllabus, a one-page narrative describing the learning objectives, and a 150-word bio and headshot. Ready to apply? Submit the application through our program portal.

Don’t wait! Applications close on May 5th. Learn more and apply today at innovationhub.ttu.edu.
Posted:
3/31/2023

Originator:
Kat Dankesreiter

Email:
kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park


Categories