The Texas Tech Innovation Hub is looking for faculty to become ambassadors for innovation and entrepreneurship in ANY department or college within the Texas Tech University System. The Faculty C-Startup Program empowers these ambassadors by providing a $2,500 grant to support entrepreneurial education.

To be eligible, you must be Texas Tech System faculty with a course offered a minimum of once per year. Apply by submitting the course syllabus, a one-page narrative describing the learning objectives, and a 150-word bio and headshot. Ready to apply? Submit the application through our program portal.

Don’t wait! Applications close on May 5th. Learn more and apply today at innovationhub.ttu.edu.