"Fill-the-Pantry" with the College of Arts & Sciences for Diversity Week 2023!

March 20th - March 23rd

Collection bins will be place as various places throughout the week (Monday - Wednesday).

ENGLISH/PHILOSOPHY BLDG: Outside room 200

BIOLOGY BLDG: First floor lobby.

CLASSICAL & MODERN LANGUAGES AND LITERATURE BLDG: First floor lobby

HOLDEN HALL: Outside room 131

SCIENCES BLDG: Outside room 101

+ various other collection sites.

On Thursday, March 23rd, we will have a final opportunity to donate at the SUB North Plaza from 1-3p. Individuals who donate food to "fill-the-pantry" at the SUB North Plaza will receive a free giveaway from the College of Arts & Sciences.

Contact Amelia Talley, Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion for Arts & Sciences (amelia.talley@ttu.edu) with any questions. Visit Raider Red's Food Pantry in Doak Hall Room 107 or the website to make a monetary donation.